Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 762,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,457. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,727.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 71.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

