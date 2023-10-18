Insider Buying: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Acquires $16,627.31 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Tracy W. Hylton II purchased 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,627.31. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,695.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

City Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $91.53. 4,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,219. City Holding has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.26. City had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

