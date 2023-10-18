Insider Buying: Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) Director Manchester Management Co Llc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Modular Medical Trading Up 10.0 %
MODD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,482. Modular Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.
Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modular Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modular Medical
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Friday, June 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Modular Medical
Modular Medical Company Profile
Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Modular Medical
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.