Insider Buying: Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) Director Manchester Management Co Llc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Modular Medical Trading Up 10.0 %

MODD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,482. Modular Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modular Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modular Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modular Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MODD Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Modular Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Modular Medical

Modular Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.