Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 289,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 39.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter.

INSM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. 145,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,331. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

