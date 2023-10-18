Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,624 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCPT opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

