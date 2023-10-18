Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 103.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT opened at $256.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.04 and a 200-day moving average of $276.38. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

