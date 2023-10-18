Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.92.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

