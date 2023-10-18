Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 213,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.91. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $19.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

