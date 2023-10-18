Inspire Investing LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

