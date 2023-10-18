Inspire Investing LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EQT by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 4,012,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,600 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 863.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 277,865 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.