Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.41.

Get Our Latest Report on LEN

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,389 shares of company stock worth $401,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.