Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

