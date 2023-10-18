Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.79 and last traded at $158.98. Approximately 25,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 446,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.90.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

