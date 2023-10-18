Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Down 3%

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 1,042,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,690,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CART shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

