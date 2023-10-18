Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Down 3%

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 1,042,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,690,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CART shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CART
Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.