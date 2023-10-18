Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $146.70 and last traded at $146.34. Approximately 142,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 871,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.94.

Insulet Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

