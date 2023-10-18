Integrated Ventures (INTV) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Integrated Ventures to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Integrated Ventures and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures Competitors 347 1429 2117 69 2.48

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 33.36%. Given Integrated Ventures’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integrated Ventures has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Integrated Ventures and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million -$25.46 million -0.15 Integrated Ventures Competitors $2.87 billion $402.96 million 7.69

Integrated Ventures’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures’ rivals have a beta of 5.38, suggesting that their average share price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -659.07% -406.64% -195.02% Integrated Ventures Competitors -136.21% -40.86% -14.66%

Summary

Integrated Ventures rivals beat Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

