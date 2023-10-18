Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $89.49 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.