International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Update

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

International General Insurance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 7,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $517.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.13. International General Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 1.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International General Insurance by 52.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

