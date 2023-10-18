International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of THM opened at $0.39 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.77.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
