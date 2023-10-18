International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of THM opened at $0.39 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.77.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

