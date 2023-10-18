Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.7% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,075,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,252,461. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

