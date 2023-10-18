Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 54,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.4% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.90. 17,930,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,261,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.92 and its 200 day moving average is $355.59. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.