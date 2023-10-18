Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Wright Fund Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 5.2% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned about 4.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $152,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 1,580,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,533,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

