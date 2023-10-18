Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Holdings Cut by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.20% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 112,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

GTO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. 29,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

