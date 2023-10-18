Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IESVF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
