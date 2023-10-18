Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IESVF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.