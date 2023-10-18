Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.47. 364,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,208,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $859.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.