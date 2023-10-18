iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

iRobot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. 30,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.07. iRobot has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $236.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRobot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iRobot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 115,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

