iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.11

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.11 and last traded at $94.17, with a volume of 501993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.14.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.