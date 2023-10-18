iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.06

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.06 and last traded at $84.18, with a volume of 11860187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 41,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 492.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 98,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 81,448 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 39,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

