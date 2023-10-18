iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.06

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.06 and last traded at $84.18, with a volume of 11860187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
