iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. 10,863,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,675,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

