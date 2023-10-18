iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $89.33. 5,063,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,365,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.25 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

