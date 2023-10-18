iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.86. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.