iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 8.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,202,000 after purchasing an additional 835,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 890,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,767. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

