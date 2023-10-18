iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Raised by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

