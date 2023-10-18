iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Trimmed by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DGRO traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. 908,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,767. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $53.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.