iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,231 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,876,541 shares. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

