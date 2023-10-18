iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 8,876,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

