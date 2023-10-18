iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lifted by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. 2,537,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,786,640. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

