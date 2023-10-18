iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 41.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $163,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $435.57. The company had a trading volume of 449,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,537. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $336.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.45 and a 200 day moving average of $434.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

