iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.33. 1,339,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.33. The company has a market cap of $336.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.