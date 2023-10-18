iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.4% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

IJH traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.56. 427,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,610. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

