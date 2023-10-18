iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.62. 1,275,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,064. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

