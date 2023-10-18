iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Increased by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,365 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.1% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $237,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.02. 2,049,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,480,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

