iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Steph & Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,726. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.07 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

