iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.26

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 1743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.