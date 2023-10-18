iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $355.61

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $355.61 and last traded at $353.36, with a volume of 753279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $349.28.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.88. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,103,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

