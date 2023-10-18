iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. 50,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

