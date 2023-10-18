iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.