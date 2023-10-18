iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 408,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MBB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 304,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.48 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.