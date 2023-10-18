iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 468,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,529. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

