iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Cut by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 4.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $31,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. 1,582,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,732. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $78.57 and a 1 year high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

